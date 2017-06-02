Cleans her car with gas?

42761
Kids, don't try this... A photo of a woman using gasoline straight from the pump to clean her vehicle has social media abuzz. 

The photo was taken at the Richmond Superstore gas bar and shows a woman holding a gas pump while wiping the bumper of her car.

Natalie Shantz took the photo, and says the woman appeared to be cleaning something up.

"Whatever it was, it was sticky enough that she used the pump to even try and scrape it after pumping the fuel onto it," Shantz told CTV. 

The photo been viewed more than 375,000 times since it was posted Thursday on Reddit.

Shantz said customers at the gas bar urged the woman to stop, and at one point she accidentally squeezed the handle too hard and shot gasoline into the back of the car.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

