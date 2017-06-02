MDMA killed teenager

42599
A toxicology report has confirmed that the drug involved in the overdose death of a teen in New Westminster was MDMA.

Police say initial reports suggested the pills that killed one teen and left another in critical condition last week were a mixture of MDMA and an unknown drug.

But reports from the coroners' service have confirmed that the drug was exclusively MDMA.

Sgt. Jeff Scott says the drug can increase blood pressure and cause body temperature to spike.

Police are warning recreational drug users to consider the risks of their actions.

They are continuing to investigate the case and identify the drug dealer who sold the pills to the two students.

"There is always a risk when taking drugs and the only way of staying safe is to avoid drugs altogether," Scott says.

39975