Unfit for human habitation

The City of Vancouver says a hotel that is rented monthly by low-income residents is so unsafe that it's evacuating the building at risk of collapsing.

A news release from the city says its chief building official has deemed the 176-room Balmoral Hotel in the Downtown Eastside unfit for occupation because of structural and fire concerns and tenants must be relocated by June 12.

It says the building's owners have maintained unacceptable conditions for decades, causing significant problems for police and the city.

The city has now ordered the owners to immediately begin repairs once the tenants are out or be charged for costs if they don't comply.

While it's the owners' legal obligation to support tenants who must be relocated, the city says municipal and provincial governments, along with Vancouver Coastal Health, advocates and community groups will help people find alternative housing.

The city says an engineering firm retained by the owners last month suggested water damage and rot have compromised the building, though it's hoping the Balmoral can be fixed to provide a critical source of affordable housing.

