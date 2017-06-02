42534
Victim in murder named

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the 41-year-old man found dead in an Abbotsford, B.C., home on Wednesday.

Forty-one-year-old Nektarios Pardalis could not be revived when officers responded to what they describe as a suspicious circumstance.

Homicide detectives say the killing was targeted and Pardalis was known to them but they have not yet identified a motive.

A cause of death has also not been revealed.

Homicide team Cpl. Meghan Foster says Pardalis lived alone and was last seen at his Abbotsford home on May 30, at about 5 p.m.

She says "many unanswered questions" surround the investigation and she is urging anyone with information to speak to police.

