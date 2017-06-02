Condos drive home market

42377
It didn't take long for the Lower Mainland real estate market to jump back toward record levels.

The market slowed after the Liberal government introduced a 15 per cent foreign buyers tax last summer, however, figures released by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, shows housing sales rose sharply in May.

As reported by CTV Vancouver, residential property sales last month totalled 4,364, a jump of 22 per cent from April.

While sales figures are still about 10 per cent below those of May 2016, it was noted last year was an all-time record high.

Sales in May of this year were also nearly 25 per cent above the 10-year sales average in May, and the third highest May ever recorded.

While single-family homes drove the market a year ago, real estate board president Jill Oudil says this year's market is being driven by condo and townhouse sales.

