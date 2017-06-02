42599
42839

BC  

Homeless crisis escalates

- | Story: 198524

The closure of a homeless shelter in Maple Ridge is displacing clients across the community.

RainCity homeless shelter closed Wednesday over a lack of funding and public opposition. The 40-bed shelter was one of only two in the city.

Homeless are now sleeping in wooded areas and near local businesses.

"We've seen needles and condoms and human stuff left behind," Chelsea Hobbis of Caps Westwood Cycle told CTV, describing cardboard shelters that have popped up in its back lot.

A tent city went up last month near Lougheed Highway, and the city has served the camp with notice it is seeking a court injunction to tear it down. A fence has been installed to prevent overnight camping and unlawful dumping.

The city says it is a provincial matter to find adequate housing for those in need.

"We're not asking for the Ritz-Carlton or anything, just affordable housing," tent city camper Steve Bodnar told CTV. "I'm not a drug user, I just need a place to live."

– with files from CTV Vancouver

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39638
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41876
42701
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42771


Well-meaning putz flings his golf club into a lake

Must Watch
He just wanted to rescue his ball and carry on with the game. The universe had other plans.
Daily Dose – June 2, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a spin through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 2, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to get yourself stuck while you’re here
Shakira struggled to write new music after becoming a mom
Showbiz
Shakira found making new music challenging after putting her...
This restaurant’s signs are so funny you’d probably come back just to read them
Galleries
El Arroyo is a pretty well-known Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin,

39975
39499