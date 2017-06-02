Homeless crisis escalates

Photo: CTV City notice outside Maple Ridge tent city.

The closure of a homeless shelter in Maple Ridge is displacing clients across the community.

RainCity homeless shelter closed Wednesday over a lack of funding and public opposition. The 40-bed shelter was one of only two in the city.

Homeless are now sleeping in wooded areas and near local businesses.

"We've seen needles and condoms and human stuff left behind," Chelsea Hobbis of Caps Westwood Cycle told CTV, describing cardboard shelters that have popped up in its back lot.

A tent city went up last month near Lougheed Highway, and the city has served the camp with notice it is seeking a court injunction to tear it down. A fence has been installed to prevent overnight camping and unlawful dumping.

The city says it is a provincial matter to find adequate housing for those in need.

"We're not asking for the Ritz-Carlton or anything, just affordable housing," tent city camper Steve Bodnar told CTV. "I'm not a drug user, I just need a place to live."

