A $50-million expansion at a Victoria shipyard could double the number of jobs there.

Point Hope Maritime Ltd. is seeking to build a graving dock to service larger vessels.

The plan still needs approval, but could create up to 400 new jobs.

On Thursday, the shipyard also announced a five-year agreement with BC Ferries for maintenance and repairs to eight of its smaller vessels.

