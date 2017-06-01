42377
Applause for lumber cash

Federal financial aide for Canada's forestry sector amid a softwood trade dispute with the United States is getting support across party lines in British Columbia.

Premier Christy Clark said the funding will help the 60,000 people working in the sector in B.C. after duties as has high as 24 per cent were placed on softwood by an American government that alleges Canadian lumber is unfairly subsidized.

"The $867 million will help strengthen the forest economy through expanded funding for marketing and innovation, and provide support for workers, if needed," Clark said in a statement released Thursday.

Clark said she believes Canada will win a legal battle over the U.S. allegations, but workers and communities will feel the impact in the meantime.

"Every time these unfair allegations are tested in an impartial court, we have been successful, and we will be again," she said.

B.C. is Canada's largest producer of softwood lumber, accounting for about half of overall production.

NDP Leader John Horgan said the federal funding is a "good start" and he expects the province to get its fair share to reflect its weight in Canada's softwood industry.

At a news conference in Vancouver, Horgan said he is committed to reaching a deal with the U.S. on the dispute and would travel to Washington to work with lawmakers in person.

