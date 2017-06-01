42377
Rivers surging across BC

The River Forecast Centre is expanding its warnings of potential flooding for several other British Columbia waterways and more thunderstorms are forecast for the area hardest hit.

Flood watches have now been posted for the North and South Thompson rivers and the Thompson River through Kamloops, along with the Shuswap and Eagle rivers, while flood watches remain up for the Slocan, Kettle, Granby and Salmon rivers.

Adding to the problems, a severe thunderstorm warning has been posted by Environment Canada for the Boundary region and a thunderstorm watch is in place for the Okanagan.

The forecast centre says rapid snowmelt caused by recent hot weather has prompted a high streamflow advisory for southern sections of the Fraser River, with a rapid rise near Hope by Saturday.

