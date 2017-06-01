42534
42702

BC  

Deep into undersea faults

- | Story: 198473

New research focused off the west coast of North America is giving seismologists a better understanding of what one scientist describes as "the single greatest geophysical hazard to the continental United States."

Zach Eilon, a geophysicist at the University of California Santa Barbara, has developed a new method that uses an array of scientific instruments spread across the sea floor to measure shock waves that travel through the planet's crust.

The waves, which are called attenuation, provide clues about rock temperatures deep below the surface of the Earth, which is important for understanding the friction that builds up between tectonic plates as they rub against one another, he said. The amount of friction affects the size of an earthquake created when the plates give way, as well as the destructiveness of an accompanying tsunami.

Eilon's research targets the Juan de Fuca plate, which runs several hundred kilometres off the coast between British Columbia and California and is the youngest and smallest of the planet's 13 major tectonic plates.

The collision zone in this region has the potential to generate massive quakes and destructive tsunamis, which occur when the plates overcome friction and slip past one another, quickly displacing huge amounts of water.

His data suggest the interior of the Juan de Fuca plate is cooler than previously believed, meaning the edge that is being pushed westward below the North American plate is able to bring with it more water. The water acts as a lubricant and increases the likelihood of the slipping that leads to a quake.

Geoff Abers, an earth-sciences professor at Cornell University who co-authored the paper with Eilon, said improvements in sea-floor technology and the sheer number of sensors that were deployed make this project the first time researchers have been able to study an entire tectonic plate in the ocean.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39851
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39549
39876
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42635


Elephants run to greet a new rescued baby elephant

Must Watch
Watch a whole herd run to greetings a new rescued baby elephant “Dok Geaw” at Elephant Nature Park. Dok Gaew is one...
Orlando Bloom’s mom sends his resume to top newsrooms
Showbiz
Orlando Bloom's mother has reportedly sent out a full resume...
Soccer player in Hungary sets a new bar for flopping
Must Watch
I’ve seen that move before when a 2-year-old does it when...
Janet Jackson planning fly-on-the wall reality show – report
Music
Janet Jackson is reportedly in negotiations to film her own...
Let ‘Prophets For Profit$’ tap into your deepest insecurities and find the perfect religion for you!
Must Watch
Put that existential dread to bed and let this For-Profit Call...

40083