Plea for help from Ottawa

The daughter of two Canadian winery owners being held by Chinese authorities over an alleged customs valuation dispute says the case should serve as a warning for other Canadians hoping to do business in China.

Amy Chang is in Ottawa this week pleading with federal politicians for help in getting her parents released from custody in Shanghai, where the two were arrested in March 2016.

John Chang and Lan-Fed (Allison) Lu, who own two wineries in British Columbia and one in Ontario, were put on trial behind closed doors last Friday at the Shanghai High People’s Court on charges of smuggling. They are accused of under-reporting the value of the wine they export to China.

"This should never have happened," Chang said Wednesday as she prepared to meet separately in Ottawa with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Tom Mulcair to press her case.

She said there is no justifiable reason why the Chinese government has criminalized a commercial dispute, and she's hoping the prime minister can sway Chinese authorities to drop the case against them.

"If this is an issue regarding undervaluation, then they can let me know and we can deal with this diplomatically," said Chang, who along with more than 60 employees is now operating her family's business, the Lulu Island Winery based in Richmond, B.C.

"There's no need to have Canadian citizens detained overseas and imprisoned."

