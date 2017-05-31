He survived lightning strike

Photo: CTV Sean Ramsay is lucky to be alive.

A Victoria man who was struck by lightning Tuesday says he doesn’t remember hearing the thunderclap or seeing the flash of lightning that jolted him.

Sean Ramsay is lucky to be alive after he was struck while working at the Fort Victoria RV Park.

“I feel really sore today,” the 24-year-old propane delivery worker told CTV.

He was filling an RV with propane when a bolt of lightning struck a nearby tree. He felt a sudden pain and fell to the ground.

“That’s what I’m being told... someone across from the trailer park here saw it hit the tree and saw me go down,” he said. “It kind of felt like someone had put a thousand pounds of weight on every part of my body at the same time.”

He was still able to shut off the propane line from his truck, and View Royal Acting Fire Chief Rob Marshall says that may have prevented a possible explosion.

“We were kind of in awe when we showed up. Even though he had been struck by lightning, the amount of pain that he was in, he still had the wherewithal to shut the truck down, shut the nozzle down, disconnect it from the RV,” said Marshall.

He said it’s Ramsay was conscious when they arrived on scene.

Ramsay was rushed to hospital and released later that night with no significant injuries.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island