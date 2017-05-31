42534

BC  

Assaulted on way to school

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on her way to school in Surrey this morning.

Police are trying to track down a man who touched the girl's buttocks near 59th Avenue and 188th Street as she walked to Sunrise Ridge Elementary School.

The stranger is said to have stepped out of a blue or green Honda CRV and approached the girl.

"The man asked her how old she was then touched her buttocks," RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a news release. "The girl yelled at the man, ran to the school, and told staff right away."

Police were called to the school, but the suspect fled before they arrived.

Parents have been warned that the vehicle has been seen around the school before.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

