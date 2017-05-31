41299
Barge crashes into bridge

A crane barge crashed into the Golden Ears Bridge this morning on the Fraser River.

The collision caused the closure of one lane of traffic on the span, which connects Langley with Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

Bridge operator TransLink said the crash knocked out three posts and two sets of railings.

"On preliminary inspection we found no structural damage, so that's great news," spokesperson Chris Bryan told CTV. "However, we are doing a much closer inspection of the bridge today to make sure."

TransLink expects to reopen the closed lane and walkway on Thursday.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

