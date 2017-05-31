42534
Surrey woman goes missing

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help them locate a missing woman.

San Li Liao was reported missing on May 29. She was last seen on May 26, leaving her place of work on the 14900 block of 54A Avenue in Surrey.

Liao is described as a 54-year-old, Asian female, 5'6” tall, 120 pounds, with a thin build, long, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and wearing glasses. 

“Police and family are concerned for her well-being as it is out of character for her to be gone so long without contact. It is possible that she may have travelled to Vancouver Island, however, investigators are following up on all possible avenues of investigation,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-50389.

