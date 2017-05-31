Lightning strikes up north

Photo: Martin Heitmann Lightning over Osoyoos Tuesday.

Tuesday's brief thunderstorm didn't have much of an impact in the forests around the Okanagan.

Erin Catherall with the BC Wildfire Service, says the Okanagan was left untouched for the most part.

According to Catherall, 26 new fires were reported last night, all caused by lightning.

Of those, she says, most were within the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centre regions.

"We did have some air tanker action on a couple of fires in the Fort Nelson area, as well as in the Northwest Fire Centre area," said Catherall.

One of those fires, the Tuchodi River fire, southwest of Fort Nelson, is 15 hectares in size.

Catherall says officials will be keeping a close eye on the situation tonight and tomorrow morning with severe thunderstorm activity again expected in the Okanagan, Kootenay, Central and Northeast portions of the province later today.