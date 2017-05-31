42377
Thunderstorm alert

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for large portions of the B.C. Interior, including the Okanagan.

Off the heels of a significant storm in the South Okanagan Tuesday night, Environment Canada is warning that conditions are ripe for the development of thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain, large hail and strong wind gusts. The forecast calls for 5-10 millimetres of precipitation.

The storm could prove to be another test for barriers along Okanagan Lake holding back high waters.

The watch extends from the Okanagan Valley to the Alberta border, in addition to Prince George and the Cariboo.

A cooler air mass is expected to linger until Friday.

“Last week, we had a wind event to do with a vigorous cold from that moved through,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Cindy Yu. “The system we are dealing with today is not the same, it is more or less a smaller disturbance.”

Storms Tuesday night appeared to skip many parts of the valley, with varying reports of gusting winds and lightning.

Today is expected to have the greatest potential for storms, said Yu.

Localized winds up of to 70 km/h could happen in those areas where the storms are most intense.

A high of 23 C is forecast today in Kelowna, with continued unsettled conditions through the week.

Yu said climate models are also pointing to a warmer than normal summer.

– with files from Alanna Kelly

