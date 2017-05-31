41299
Search for missing teacher

Searchers backed by a dog team and a helicopter are scouring a recreational area of southeastern British Columbia, hoping to find any sign of a school teacher who disappeared Monday.

An RCMP news release says Alvin Dunic left Crawford Bay Elementary-Secondary School, about 75 kilometres north of Creston, just before noon.

It says the 57-year-old wanted to find a good spot for a class project and intended to return in about 30 minutes, but was reported overdue just before 3 p.m.

Dunic's car was found about two kilometres away, at a trail leading to Crawford Creek, but an aerial search of the creek to the mouth of Kootenay Lake failed to find him.

Facebook posts show a community meeting was held on Tuesday at the Crawford Bay school to update parents, students and staff about the search.

The police release reminds hikers to use caution around fast-moving waterways and to stay away from eroded edge and shore areas, which may be weakened due to current water levels.

