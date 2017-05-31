42377
41698

BC  

Slocan on flood watch

- | Story: 198342

Residents of a low-lying area of the Slocan Valley have been told to prepare for the possibility of evacuation, as officials nervously watch the fast-rising river.

Emergency officials with the Regional District of Central Kootenay issued an evacuation alert Tuesday for Slocan Valley West Road.

The alert states people should “remain vigilant and be prepared to leave the area at short notice.... This alert may be followed by an immediate evacuation Order should conditions worsen.”

Officials also put the river on a flood watch, saying the Slocan is expected to hit a one-in-50-year height by Friday. Currently flowing at 550 cubic metres per second, it is forecast to rise to 747 cubic metres per second. The runoff is due to the heavy snowpack beginning to melt in higher mountain areas, as temperatures reached into the low 30s this week.

Officials say much depends on how much precipitation the area receives over the next few days. 

RDCK officials say people living in low-lying riverfront properties should remain aware and take precautions to protect their properties from flooding, and to sandbag around their homes, away from the riverbank.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41844
40234
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39334


Half a million mile celebration

Must Watch
Much celebration was had. Yay!
Bono can’t watch footage of noble refugee during U2 shows
Music
Rocker Bono can't look at footage of a Jordan refugee...
A fence can’t stop this Reindeer and German Shepherd from being best friends
Must Watch
In the latest episode of “Unexpected Inter-Species Best...
We are all this little girl who just wants to chill
Must Watch
We’re sick of doing stuff. We want some time to ourselves.
Daily Dose – May 31, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose definitely won’t put you to sleep.

38020