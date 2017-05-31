Slocan on flood watch

Photo: John Boivin A flooded backyard along the Slocan River.

Residents of a low-lying area of the Slocan Valley have been told to prepare for the possibility of evacuation, as officials nervously watch the fast-rising river.

Emergency officials with the Regional District of Central Kootenay issued an evacuation alert Tuesday for Slocan Valley West Road.

The alert states people should “remain vigilant and be prepared to leave the area at short notice.... This alert may be followed by an immediate evacuation Order should conditions worsen.”

Officials also put the river on a flood watch, saying the Slocan is expected to hit a one-in-50-year height by Friday. Currently flowing at 550 cubic metres per second, it is forecast to rise to 747 cubic metres per second. The runoff is due to the heavy snowpack beginning to melt in higher mountain areas, as temperatures reached into the low 30s this week.

Officials say much depends on how much precipitation the area receives over the next few days.

RDCK officials say people living in low-lying riverfront properties should remain aware and take precautions to protect their properties from flooding, and to sandbag around their homes, away from the riverbank.