Man was targeted

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Police investigating the death of a man in Abbotsford believe it to be a targeted killing.

Abbotsford police have released little new information since the body was discovered in a residence on Cameron Crescent early this morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and is working with the Abbotsford Police Department to gather and review evidence. 

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected].  Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Police in Abbotsford continue to investigate the discovery of a man's body.

The body was found at a home on the 2300 block of Cameron Crescent after police responded to a report of a “suspicious circumstance” at 1:45 a.m.

“Someone observed what they thought could have been some sort of disturbance up to an hour earlier,” Const. Ian Macdonald told CTV.

“Once our forensic investigators do their work, we will have more details, but at this time we’ve regrettably had a homicide in our jurisdiction,” he said.

ORIGINAL: 6:25 a.m.

Homicide investigators are at the scene of a body discovery in Abbotsford.

Police tape and vehicles surround a home in a residential neighbourhood where a body was apparently found in a garage, CTV Vancouver reports.

Details are few at this point. Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

