Putting brakes on bike theft

With summer on the way and Bike to Work Week in full swing, more people are using pedal power to get around, and that has the attention bike thieves.

But a program out of the Lower Mainland is looking to put the brakes on bike thefts.

The 529 Garage is an anti-bike-theft platform that brings law enforcement and the cycling community together to attack the problem of bike theft via a smartphone application.

The system allows cyclists, shops and organizations to register bicycles in under five minutes. If a bicycle is stolen, the victim can alert the local cycling community and law enforcement with just a few taps on a smartphone.

Every month since last year’s Bike to Work Week has seen a reduction in theft reports compared to the previous year in Vancouver. Overall, 841 fewer bikes were reported stolen versus the previous year representing a 35 per cent reduction of reported theft. During that same period, over 200 recovered bicycles have been returned to victims of theft.

“As a result of our partnership with Project 529 and our continuing education and enforcement efforts, we have seen reports of bike theft reduced since June of last year,” said VPD Insp. Jeff Danroth.

Following the Canadian launch in October 2015, the 529 campaign has spread rapidly across BC agencies, schools and bike shops.

The 529 Garage is the largest bicycle registration database in North America containing over 500,000 searchable bikes.

Vancouver spearheaded the effort in B.C. 18 months ago and it quickly spread to other agencies. Today, more than 25 municipalities and 100 bike shops across the province have endorsed the program, quickly adding over 50,000 BC bikes to the 529 Garage database.

This week during Bike to Work Week, more than 50 events will take place across the province to help cyclists protect their bikes and give law enforcement an increased ability to return bikes to owners. Cyclists can also self-register their bikes with the 529 Garage app for free, or on the web at www.project529.com. Small, tamper-resistent decals called “529 Shields” signal to would-be-thieves that the bike is registered and can assist law enforcement with recoveries. 529 Shields retail for $12.99 and can be found by visiting most local bike shops.