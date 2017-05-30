Premier resigned to fate

Photo: The Canadian Press Christy Clark says she is ready to accept the fate of a confidence vote in the legislature.

Premier Christy Clark expects her title to change to leader of the opposition sooner, rather than later.

And, in a brief provincewide news conference Tuesday afternoon, she said she's fine with that.

"What I said before the election remains true. I am happy to take on any jobs the voters give me," said Clark.

"Should the government fail the test of confidence in the house, as seems likely, I would be given the job of leader of the opposition. I'm more than ready, and willing, to take that job on."

Clark said the Liberals will follow constitutional advice and historical precedence, and test the confidence of her minority government inside the legislature.

"We have a duty to meet the house and test its confidence ... and I intend to do that in very short order. Certainly, before the end, maybe closer to the beginning of June."

The Liberal party fell one seat shy of a majority in the house, and support from the BC Greens is unlikely after a deal announced Monday with the NDP.

"If there is going to be a transfer of power in this province, and it certainly seems like there will be, it shouldn't be done behind closed doors," said Clark. "It should happen in public as constitutional convention tells us it should. It should happen in the people's house with 87 members elected by British Columbians to our legislature making that decision."