Referendum by next year

British Columbia would hold a referendum next year on proportional representation as part of an agreement that would see the NDP form a minority government with the support of the Green party.

The two parties have also agreed to ban corporate and union donations to political parties, as well as contributions from non-residents of B.C.

The parties say they would use "every tool available" to stop the expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline, and will refer the Site C hydroelectric dam to the B.C. Utilities Commission to determine its economic viability.

Although she appeared resigned to the outcome, Premier Christy Clark says she is not ready to walk away from office before recalling the legislature to see if she can get support to continue governing.

She says she plans to bring the house back in June and made the decision to test the will of the legislature after consulting constitutional experts.

Under the terms of the NDP-Green agreement, the referendum on proportional representation would take place when municipal elections are held in the fall of the 2018.

