Bicycle collision 'critical'

A cyclist has been severely injured after colliding with another bicyclist in Vancouver.

Const. Jason Doucette issued a release saying the 62-year-old man was riding behind a 64-year-old Vancouver woman when she stopped for a traffic light.

Police say the unnamed man could not stop in time and slammed into the stationary cyclist, knocking both to the ground. Neither person was wearing a helmet.

Doucette says both were rushed to hospital, where the woman was treated for minor injuries, but the man remains in critical condition.

