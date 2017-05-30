42377
39827

BC  

Warehouse gutted by fire

- | Story: 198226

An explosion rocked parts of North Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

The explosion, at a warehouse on Monashee Drive, sparked a fire which gutted a nearby warehouse.

"At about 5:10 a.m., I heard this loud bang and a shake, and of course, I woke up," resident Lisa Madill told CTV Morning Live.

She said the blast shook the whole house.

Flames and smoke were pouring from the building, and smoke was visible in downtown Vancouver.

"We did have very, very heavy flames when we got here, but we got it under control very quickly," said Capt. Walt Warner of the District of North Van Fire.

Thee warehouse is near Capilano University and dog and cat kennel. Neither was affected by the blaze.

Cause has not been determined.

There were no injuries.

                                                                                                                             --files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
40906
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41844
40669
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42381


Pedestrian yells at driver for no reason, gets distracted, walks directly into pole

Must Watch
As far as we can tell, the driver didn’t do anything wrong here, so this is a good reminder to keep a cool head whether...
Daily Dose – May 30, 2017
Daily Dose
Get your Daily Dose goggles on!
Daily Dose – May 30, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Safety starts here.
Justin Timberlake and Eminem donate to help Manchester bombing victims
Music
Justin Timberlake and Eminem are among the stars who have helped...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017
Galleries
Monday Sports Gifs just got way more interesting!   untitled...

41746