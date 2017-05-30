Warehouse gutted by fire

Photo: Nafeesa Karim - CTV Vancouver

An explosion rocked parts of North Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

The explosion, at a warehouse on Monashee Drive, sparked a fire which gutted a nearby warehouse.

"At about 5:10 a.m., I heard this loud bang and a shake, and of course, I woke up," resident Lisa Madill told CTV Morning Live.

She said the blast shook the whole house.

Flames and smoke were pouring from the building, and smoke was visible in downtown Vancouver.

"We did have very, very heavy flames when we got here, but we got it under control very quickly," said Capt. Walt Warner of the District of North Van Fire.

Thee warehouse is near Capilano University and dog and cat kennel. Neither was affected by the blaze.

Cause has not been determined.

There were no injuries.

--files from CTV Vancouver