PM stands by pipeline

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Rome on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by the Kinder Morgan pipeline project, even as the New Democrats and Greens in B.C. are teaming up to fight it.

"The decision we took on the Trans Mountain pipeline was based on facts and evidence on what is in the best interests of Canadians and indeed, all of Canada," Trudeau said Tuesday in Rome, where he held a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

"Regardless of the change in government in British Columbia or anywhere, the facts and evidence do not change," he said.

Trudeau said his Liberal government understands that growing a strong economy requires taking leadership on both the environment and the economy.

"That is what drives us in the choices we make," he said. "We stand by those choices."

His comments come as the anti-pipeline Green Party and NDP in British Columbia announced Monday they've come to an agreement that could cast doubt on the project's future.

The leaders of the two parties say they've reached a deal that could see the formation of a minority NDP government in the province.

Both have voiced their opposition to the Trans Mountain expansion, which would see the pipeline running from Edmonton to Burnaby nearly triple its capacity.