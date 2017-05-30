Deadly driver charged again

Photo: CTV Kenneth Jacob Fenton

A driver who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a Vancouver Island police officer has been charged in another crash.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton is charged with causing an accident resulting in bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm and flight causing bodily harm or death in the May 22, 2016, Malahat crash.

Police say a vehicle didn't stop for a late-night road check and was found crashed not far away with two injured people inside.

The passenger has launched a civil lawsuit against Fenton in the crash, alleging he was impaired by alcohol, drugs and fatigue.

Fenton pleaded guilty just last week to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in the April 5, 2016, crash in Langford that killed Const. Sarah Beckett. A sentencing date will be set on June 6.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island