Dog found locked in case

A poodle is in the care of the Richmond Animal Protection Society after being found abandoned inside a locked suitcase.

Graham Barrett was taking his two dogs for a walk Sunday when he came across the suitcase on an empty lot and heard something moving inside.

He took the case home and tried to open it, eventually calling police to help out. They were shocked to find the dog inside. It appeared to be healthy and well-groomed.

“This is horrendous,” the shelter's Eyal Lightmann told CTV. “We’re talking about the nicest, most loveable little dog that you could imagine.... There’s absolutely no reason that someone should have done this."

The SPCA is investigating the incident.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

