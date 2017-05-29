Nancy Greene off to work

Photo: Contributed Nancy Greene Raine will return to her Senate duties in Ottawa next month.

Nancy Greene Raine is ready to get back to work.

Canada's darling of the ski slopes and female athlete of the 20th century, Raine has been battling thyroid cancer.

She announced last month she was undergoing treatment.

Darcy Alexander, general manager of Sun Peaks Resort in Kamloops, says Raine had successful surgery to remove her thyroid gland in April. She has been undergoing follow up treatment as an out-patient at the BC Cancer Agency facility in Kelowna.

"The treatment is going well, and Nancy is able to return to Ottawa for two weeks in early June to take up her Senate duties," said Alexander in a statement.

Raine will also take part in festivities at the ski resort to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

"Nancy is looking forward to joining the community, and visitors at Sun Peaks on Canada Day.

"A variety of special events are planned, including having Nancy and her husband, Mayor Al Raine, cut the traditional birthday cake in the Clocktower Square at 1 p.m."