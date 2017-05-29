Clark not conceding yet

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan at the legislature on Monday.

BC Green leader Andrew Weaver says his deal with the NDP would allow for a stable minority government for the next four years. But Premier Christy Clark isn't ready to concede defeat just yet.

"This is the certainty that I'm hoping to give British Columbia. Greens give the NDP their support for four years to show minority governments can work," Weaver told a news conference held with NDP leader Horgan outside the doors of the legislative chamber.

The Liberals have been in power for 16 years and won the most seats in the May 9 election, but fell one short of a majority in the 87-seat legislature. They took 43 seats, compared with 41 for the NDP and three for the Greens.

For the first time in Canadian history, the results of the election left the Green party holding the balance of power.

"It's vitally important that British Columbians see the specific details of the agreement announced today by the B.C. NDP and Green party leaders, which could have far-reaching consequences for our province's future," Clark said in a statement.

"As the incumbent government, and the party with the most seats in the legislature, we have a responsibility to carefully consider our next steps."

Clark said she would have more to say on Tuesday after consulting her caucus, adding the Liberal party had "made every effort to reach a governing agreement, while standing firm on our core beliefs."

As the incumbent premier with the most seats, Clark would normally be given the first chance to form a government by the lieutenant-governor, and it's unclear if the Liberals would still try to get the support of the legislature for its own agenda.

On Monday, Weaver said showing how a minority government can work effectively is a way for the Green party to show proportional representation is a viable option for the province.