Greens to back NDP

Photo: The Canadian Press Green leader Andrew Weaver and NDP leader John Horgan at weekend rugby game.

BC Green leader Andrew Weaver and BC New Democrat leader John Horgan have reached an agreement that would see the Greens' three MLAs support an NDP government.

“We can have a stable minority government for four years with the support of BC Green MLAs on confidence and supply matters,” Weaver said at a 2 p.m. press conference. “After taking the time to engage in good faith discussions with both parties, our caucus has concluded that it is in the best interests of British Columbians for new ideas and new approaches to be brought to the B.C. legislature.

Weaver said the top priority of the Green caucus will be to "collaborate across party lines with both other parties to advance good public policy that puts the people of British Columbia first."

“People voted overwhelmingly for change, and we are ready to give them that. A New Democrat government will deliver what people voted for on May 9: making life more affordable, fixing the services people count on, and building a sustainable economy that works for everyone,” said NDP leader John Horgan.

"We can have a legislature where all MLAs can put forward good ideas that help people, and come together to support them.... We couldn’t be more excited to work together to get closer to making the changes we both committed to in our campaigns – and get good things done for the people of B.C."

Weaver and Horgan announced the four-year "confidence and supply agreement," which is expected to be ratified by both caucuses on Tuesday before details are released.