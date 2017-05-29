Boil-water order lifted

Photo: Google Maps

Nelson’s on again, off again boil-water notice is off again.

Municipal services officials say water samples collected Sunday show residents no longer have to boil their water before drinking or using it. They had issued the order Thursday, after some test samples showed the prescence of coliform bacteria.

Offiicials said at the time they suspected the problem may have been with their sampling procedures.

However, the water quality advisory, which was issued May 6, is still in effect. Officials say rapid snowmelt and high temperatures can raise the turbidity, or cloudiness, in the city’s water supply. Elevated turbidity can affect the system’s ability to disinfect the water, and can increase health risks for people with compromised immune systems, the elderly and infants.

Elevated turbidity is a common occurrence during the wet spring season in Nelson.

People concerned about the city’s water quality may still wish to boil their water, officials say.