Search for paraglider

RCMP and search and rescue teams are combing a mountainside for a missing paraglider near Bridal Falls in the Fraser Valley.

About 5 a.m. Monday, RCMP received a report that a 70-year-old man from Agassiz had not returned from a paragliding excursion on Sunday.

Police officers, supported by Kent Harrison Search and Rescue, initiated an extensive ground search for the man in the region of Elk Mountain.

“We are in the early stages of the search and have reached out to RCMP Air Services in Comox to assist us,” said Sgt. Darren Rennie.

The missing man's name has not been released.

