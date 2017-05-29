42377
Missing paraglider found

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

A missing paraglider has been found safe after searchers scoured a mountainside near Bridal Falls, B.C.

RCMP received a report early Monday that a 70-year-old man from Agassiz didn't return home from a paragliding trip on Sunday.

Police say the man has since been located and is safe and sound.

A search for the man covered an extensive area in the Elk Mountain region in Chilliwack.

Police didn't say why the man was delayed in returning home.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

RCMP and search and rescue teams are combing a mountainside for a missing paraglider near Bridal Falls in the Fraser Valley.

About 5 a.m. Monday, RCMP received a report that a 70-year-old man from Agassiz had not returned from a paragliding excursion on Sunday.

Police officers, supported by Kent Harrison Search and Rescue, initiated an extensive ground search for the man in the region of Elk Mountain.

“We are in the early stages of the search and have reached out to RCMP Air Services in Comox to assist us,” said Sgt. Darren Rennie.

The missing man's name has not been released.

