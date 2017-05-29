41299

Who has best water in BC?

The District of Hope is set to defend its title as having the best water in B.C.

Judges will sip and swirl at the B.C. Water & Waste Association's fourth annual Tap Water Taste Test in Victoria, Tuesday.

Hope will defend its title against other municipal and regional district water purveyors for bragging rights and water utility glory.

A panel of selected “aqualiers” or judges will sample and judge water at the BCWWA's annual conference, which is attended by more than 1,200 professionals from across B.C. and the Yukon. The aqualiers will evaluate the entries based on appearance, aroma, taste, mouth feel, aftertaste, and overall impression.

The event takes place at the Victoria Conference Centre.

Judges include: Robert Haller, executive director, Canadian Water and Wastewater Association, Jon Eaton, vice-president, American Water Works Association, Rick Warner, president, Water Environment Federation, and Kim Pullen, owner or Church & State Wines.

Okanagan entrants include Big White Water Utility and the City of Penticton.

