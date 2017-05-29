1 student dead, 1 critical

Photo: Facebook Power Alternate Secondary is a school for vulnerable students in New Westminster.

The New Westminster School District says counsellors are helping students and staff cope with the death of a teen who took an unknown drug.

Police say the student, and a second who remains in critical condition after taking the same substance, became ill on Friday after buying the drug from a street dealer.

The district says in a news release that both teens have attended Power Alternate Secondary, one of the district's education programs for vulnerable students.

The school district says 66 youths aged 16 to 18 attend the program from all over the Lower Mainland, and the students form very close relationships, so the tragedy is having a significant impact.

Police continue to investigate and have not determined what type of drug was consumed.

The New Westminster Police Department issued a warning on May 26 advising of a potentially deadly strain of drug in the city and urged drug users who didn't feel well to immediately seek medical attention.