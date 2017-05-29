Kids flashed near school

Photo: CTV

Police are investigating reports of a man exposing himself to children near a Victoria-area elementary school.

A man allegedly exposed himself to children near Macaulay Elementary School, at approximately 3 p.m.

A few minutes later, another incident was reported not far away.

In both instances, the approached the children and lifted his shirt, “showing his pants were open and his genitals exposed,” police say.

The second child said the same man had exposed himself earlier this year, but the incident was not reported.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 25 to 30 years old, with a medium build, and five foot seven to five foot nine inches tall and short, dirty blond or brown hair.

Police say the description is similar to that in an April 28 incident.

Police are urging parents to speak to their children to help keep them safe.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island