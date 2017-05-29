Crews battle 9 ha. wildfire

Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service

The B.C. Wildfire Services is battling a nine-hectare blaze eight kilometres east of Lillooet, according to its Facebook page.

Two homes have reportedly been placed on evacuation alert, however officials don't believe there is imminent danger to anyone at this time.

Five personnel were on scene as of 8 p.m., however it's not clear if that number will remain overnight.

Along with those five personnel, airtanker support Sunday afternoon, two helicopters, two tenders and a 10-pack crew have been deployed, while the local First Nations fire department provides assistance.

The BCWS active fires map indicates that the fire is believed to have been caused by a person.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.