Cops investigate fatal crash

Photo: Contributed

A fatal crash in Surrey's Cloverdale area on Sunday has police asking for the public's help to determine how the crash occurred.

Police responded to the crash at around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday at the 18000 block of Highway 10, where a westbound vehicle struck a utility pole off the road.

The male 40-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was declared dead upon arrival, according to Surrey RCMP.

Police are still investigating the crash, including whether a medical emergency was involved involved in the crash.

Witnesses and people who have any further information on the incident are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-71176.