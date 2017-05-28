42599
42726

BC  

Cops investigate fatal crash

- | Story: 198122

A fatal crash in Surrey's Cloverdale area on Sunday has police asking for the public's help to determine how the crash occurred.

Police responded to the crash at around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday at the 18000 block of Highway 10, where a westbound vehicle struck a utility pole off the road.

 

The male 40-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was declared dead upon arrival, according to Surrey RCMP.

 

Police are still investigating the crash, including whether a medical emergency was involved involved in the crash.

Witnesses and people who have any further information on the incident are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-71176.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41230
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40931
40669
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37804


This real, fully operational hoverboard looks incredible

Must Watch
So far, the only person we’ve seen riding the Flyboard Air a legit hoverboard/jetpack hybrid is its inventor, so it...
Glenn Close stops Sunset Boulevard to scold snap-happy fan
Showbiz
Glenn Close stopped her Sunset Boulevard show halfway through to...
Dogs who are afraid of ridiculous things
Galleries
Just like people, every single dog comes with their own quirks.
Dogs who are afraid of ridiculous things (2)
Galleries
Does your pup have a funny phobia too? Let us know in the...
The trippy view of a camera directly under a running faucet
Must Watch
Here’s a fun fact: the stream coming out of your kitchen...

38020
39499