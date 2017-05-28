41299

BC  

Fire chief's body found

The body of Cache Creek's fire chief has been located, not far from the area he went missing on May 5th, according to the RCMP in Ashcroft.

On Saturday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m., Ashcroft RCMP were advised that the body of Clayton Cassidy was located in the waters of Cache Creek by members of the Ashcroft fire department.

RCMP officers, search and rescue technicians from Kamloops and Ashcroft firefighters worked throughout the night to try to recover the body, said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, RCMP spokesperson.

He said recovery efforts are continuing, with SAR techs from the 100 Mile House SAR team attending to relieve the previous team.

"Mr Cassidy's body was located a short distance away from the bridge wash out area," Moskaluk said. "It is felt that a recovery will be safely completed today."

Ashcroft RCMP have notified the fire chief's family and are providing support, he said.

It's believed Cassidy, 59, was swept away when he went to inspect the swollen creek earlier this month. His vehicle was also found near the creek.

Cassidy was given a Medal of Good Citizenship by the B.C. government last year for his efforts helping Cache Creek residents during a devastating flood in May 2015.

BC
