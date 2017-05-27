41299

BC  

B.C. has a new millionaire

Story: 198064

There is a new millionaire in B.C.

A single ticket purchased in Prince George matched all seven numbers from across Canada to win the $1 million Maxmillions prize on the May 26 Lotto Max draw.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the ticket was purchased in Prince George will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 2, is set at $55 million with an estimated six $1 million Maxmillions prizes offered.

38020