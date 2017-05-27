Deadly street drug warning

Photo: File photo

An urgent warning about deadly drugs has been issued in New Westminster.

New Westminster Police issued the public warning Friday night about a lethal strain of street drugs circulating in the city.

One person has died from the unknown drug, and another is in critical condition, police say.

Both individuals purchased the drug in pill form from the same street drug dealer.

Drug users who don’t feel well are advised to seek medical attention immediately.

NWPD continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-525-5411.