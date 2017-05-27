Greens close to deal

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver speaks to media outside the legislature.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says he's very close to making a deal with either the Liberals or the New Democrats on forming a new minority government in British Columbia.

He said negotiations between the parties have intensified since Elections BC confirmed election results earlier this week with the Liberals holding 43 seats in the legislature to the NDP's 41 and the Greens' three.

"For us, it's very important to ensure that we can demonstrate to British Columbians that we can make a minority government work," he told a news conference on Friday.

Weaver said the parties have looked at a range of examples of minority governments in Canada and overseas to determine how to proceed, and he isn't interested in a coalition government because that would undermine the Greens' ability to defend their platform.

"We obviously need to find a situation that will be stable, that can advance the kind of policies we think got the B.C. Greens 17 per cent of the popular vote," he said.

Reforming the voting system to implement proportional representation remains one of the key issues for the Greens, but Weaver said "how we get there is, of course, up for negotiation."

The NDP's John Horgan has said he wouldn't want to change the electoral system without a referendum. Weaver has said his preference is to implement proportional representation and then after two elections hold a referendum on whether people want to keep it.

Christy Clark said the Liberals intend to form a government because they have a plurality of seats in the house.