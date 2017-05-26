42377
35299

BC  

Ghost town plundered

- | Story: 198005

Someone is digging holes in the cemetery of a Similkameen ghost town, and a member of the local historical society believes it's the work of misguided treasure hunters.

Bob Sterne has tended the cemetery of the long-abandoned former gold rush town of Granite Creek for more than a decade and says he was surprised to find 16 holes when he checked the site earlier this week.

The holes were all located in the area where Chinese miners were buried at the turn of the 20th century and Sterne says he believes they were dug by people using metal detectors to search for trinkets.

He says this is the third time someone has tried to dig into some of the 133 marked graves of the cemetery, near Coalmont, west of Princeton.

The cemetery is part of a designated heritage site commemorating what was one of the oldest communities in the Colony of British Columbia, and Sterne says the grave robbing attempts are disrespectful and disturbing.

Sterne says it's possible many of the remains from the Chinese section were removed more than 50 years ago, during provincial efforts to repatriate the bodies to China.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41947


There’s nothing more majestic than a pack of horses cruising down a highway

Must Watch
Keep left to pass.
Celine Dion transforms into Belle for Beauty and the Beast song performance
Music
Celine Dion channeled her inner Belle onstage in Las Vegas on...
If this is happening on your subway car, get right the hell off
Must Watch
Subway performers in New York are largely harmless even if...
Friday Fails – May 26, 2017
Galleries
Because sometimes stuff just happens…
Friday Fails – May 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
At least it’s Friday…

38865