42377
39499

BC  

Coast Guard dive team cut

- | Story: 198001

B.C.'s Coast Guard dive team is being eliminated.

Members disregarded a gag order on the information to tell CTV they worry that lives will be lost.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans apparently made the decision because the dive team is not part of the Coast Guard's mandate.

"I'm shocked. It's a step backwards in conducting search and rescue," retired Coast Guard commander Fred Moxey told CTV.

"Overturned boats, overturned vessels, cars, that's what happens in and around the Vancouver area, and the diving capability is needed."

The team was cut in 2001 but was brought back after two high-profile fatalities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also reopened Vancouver's Coast Guard station last year after it was closed by the Conservative government in 2013. The Kitsilano base will stay open despite the dive team being cut.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41824
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40906
41227
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41007


There’s nothing more majestic than a pack of horses cruising down a highway

Must Watch
Keep left to pass.
Celine Dion transforms into Belle for Beauty and the Beast song performance
Music
Celine Dion channeled her inner Belle onstage in Las Vegas on...
If this is happening on your subway car, get right the hell off
Must Watch
Subway performers in New York are largely harmless even if...
Friday Fails – May 26, 2017
Galleries
Because sometimes stuff just happens…
Friday Fails – May 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
At least it’s Friday…

40468