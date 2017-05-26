41299
39499

BC  

UN group coming to TRU

- | Story: 197990

Thompson Rivers University will host the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights this weekend.

The UN group will visit TRU’s Williams Lake campus on Sunday.

The meeting will focus on impacts of the Mount Polley mine disaster, resource development in rural B.C., and regulation of extractive industries.

“We really think that hosting this meeting at the Williams Lake campus is a great opportunity for TRU,” said Prof. Nicole Schabus. “The work being done by this group is highly relevant to ongoing efforts to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.”

Participants will include chiefs and activists from Stkemlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation and other First Nations, along with advocacy groups.

The historic event marks the first time a UN working group has held sessions in a small B.C. Interior community.

Its appearance is sponsored by the human rights committee of the TRU Faculty Association, in conjunction with the TRU aboriginal education office.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42084
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41225
41052
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40958


Friday Fails – May 26, 2017

Galleries
Because sometimes stuff just happens…
Friday Fails – May 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
At least it’s Friday…
From drag racing to just a drag
Must Watch
Always assume a black truck is a cop.
Johnny Depp’s jealousy over Amber Heard’s sex scenes contributed to divorce, lawsuit alleges
Showbiz
Johnny Depp's jealousy over Amber Heard's sex scenes in...
Confidence at its finest
Must Watch
She’s going to be insufferably sarcastic as a teenager.

40875