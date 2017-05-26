UN group coming to TRU

Photo: TRU TRU's Williams Lake campus

Thompson Rivers University will host the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights this weekend.

The UN group will visit TRU’s Williams Lake campus on Sunday.

The meeting will focus on impacts of the Mount Polley mine disaster, resource development in rural B.C., and regulation of extractive industries.

“We really think that hosting this meeting at the Williams Lake campus is a great opportunity for TRU,” said Prof. Nicole Schabus. “The work being done by this group is highly relevant to ongoing efforts to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.”

Participants will include chiefs and activists from Stkemlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation and other First Nations, along with advocacy groups.

The historic event marks the first time a UN working group has held sessions in a small B.C. Interior community.

Its appearance is sponsored by the human rights committee of the TRU Faculty Association, in conjunction with the TRU aboriginal education office.