Photo: Getty Images Kelly Andrew Maclean is facing more than a dozen charges in Revelstoke.

A 31-year-old man is in custody following a one-man crime spree in Revelstoke.

Kelly Andrew Maclean is facing multiple charges following a string of complaints of stolen trucks, vehicle arsons and erratic and dangerous driving.

About 9 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a suspicious incident after a motorist stopped to help the driver of a Ford F-150 that appeared to be stuck in a sandy area. The man was verbally and physically aggressive, and claimed to be armed with a gun.

“Officers located the driver in Revelstoke and on two separate occasions the driver refused to stop for police,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Police also received reports of the theft of an F-250 and an F-350 pickup, followed by two vehicle fires. The F-150 was reported stolen out of Kelowna.

“Various reports of property theft were also received, including the failed theft of a travel trailer... The situation became graver when it was reported that a male matching the suspect’s description had stolen ammunition from a local fishing and hunting store,” said Moskaluk.

An RCMP aircraft located the F-350 on a service road near Highway 1, 15 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

“Officers set up a roadblock to keep the vehicle from gaining access to Highway 1, however the driver approached the roadblock and sped through. The RCMP aircraft was able to track its movements and reported the suspect fleeing on foot along Highway 1.”

The suspect was arrested on the highway after he approached a stopped SUV.

Maclean will appear in court June 6 on 13 charges: