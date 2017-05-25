41299
Bracing for floods

People living around the shore of Kootenay Lake and in low-lying areas in the Slocan Valley should prepare for the possibility of floods as high temperatures hit the area, say emergency officials.

With temperatures expected to be above 30 C for the next week, the Regional District of Central Kootenay is telling residents flooding could occur due to the melt of high-level snow pack.

Heavy precipitation in early spring has pushed the snowpack in the Central Kootenay to 120 percent of normal.

BC Hydro forecasted last week that the lake could be pushed to 0.6 metres above capacity, or 535 metres.

The RDCK says it’s now possible that target could be hit by June 9 or 10.

Kootenay Lake levels are currently at 533.31 metres and are expected to rise to 534.34 metres by June 2.

The Slocan River will also reach “close to a once-in-10-year level” next week, emergency officials say.

Officials say residents should continue to monitor river and creek levels, and property owners in low-lying areas should prepare for flooding.

Sandbags and sand are available at many fire halls across the Regional District.

