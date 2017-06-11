Tiny homes to solve crisis

Photo: Pamela Robertson

Residents on the Sunshine Coast are taking their housing crisis into their own hands.

Pamela Robertson created a GoFundMe page with the lofty goal of raising $1 million to buy an 11-acre property five minutes from Gibsons and build 46 small homes to help with the region's housing crisis.

“It is one of the most beautiful places on Earth, and yet there is a negative impact in our community that is affecting so many families,” Robertson wrote. “We can remedy some of that.”

She says they have already built one tiny home and are looking for funding to build the rest.

Robertson believes they can purchase the property for $500,000 and add infrastructure for $200,000. The remaining $300,000 will be used to purchase supplies to build dozens of tiny homes.

Robertson is listed as the owner of Mini Mansion Builder on her Facebook page.

The fundraising endeavour has has had a modest start, with just $1,500 raised by Friday afternoon.

John Envoldson, a local structural engineer, has offered to provide his engineering expertise for free.

“It is a very big undertaking, we know, but it is a very small fish compared to the immensely big pond of resources available,” Robertson said. “If we all pool together we can accomplish the impossible and encourage each other to the finish line.”