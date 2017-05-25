42534

BC  

Greens seek stable minority

- | Story: 197912

The Greens will seek to avoid triggering another election in British Columbia after the final results left them in the historic position of holding the balance of power in a minority government.

Press secretary Jillian Oliver says B.C. voters have little appetite for another election and party leader Andrew Weaver's priority is a stable minority government in which his third-place party supports either the Liberals or the New Democrats.

Oliver says negotiations are becoming more serious now that the final results on Wednesday confirmed the Greens hold three seats compared with the Liberals' 43 and NDP's 41. The party's goal is to have an agreement by Wednesday.

Ben Chin, a spokesman for Premier Christy Clark, says there's an "honest and constructive spirit of working together" in the discussions the Liberals have had with the Greens and there will be more to say in the coming days.

Weaver has said his deal breakers are official party status, proportional representation and political fundraising reform.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41798
38601
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39791


Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award

Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing, whether intentional or not.
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award (2)
Galleries
These amusing yearbook quotes will live on forever.
We shouldn’t have to explain this to you, but here’s why the earth isn’t flat
Must Watch
The mainstreaming of conspiracy theories is nothing if not a...
Harry Styles plays acoustic set in Mexico City to honor bombing victims
Music
Harry Styles honored the victims of Monday night's bomb blast...
Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?
Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute...

41746